Japan's politicians admit to ties with Unification Church after Abe's death

TOKYO - Japan's politicians are coming forward to reveal their ties with the Unification Church in a wave of disclosures that has exposed the church's reach in politics.

Many of them are from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), including Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, though opposition groups are also revealing such ties within their own ranks.

The issue has come under scrutiny after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe on July 8.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, confessed to shooting Mr Abe over his apparent links to the Unification Church, which he blamed for using coercive tactics that bankrupted his mother and destroyed his family.

Mr Kishi said on Tuesday (July 26) that he "has associations" with members of the Unification Church, which is officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

"Church members have helped me as volunteers during my election campaign. It is an election and so it is necessary to gather as many supporters as possible," said Mr Kishi, Mr Abe's younger brother by birth who was adopted by his maternal uncle.

"Rather than the Unification Church helping me as an organisation, it was a case that individual church members were helping me on their own accord," he said.

The wave of revelations comes as the tabloid Nikkan Gendai compiled last week a list of 112 lawmakers - including 34 current and former Cabinet ministers and party executives - who have sent congratulatory messages or attended events held by the church or its sister organisations such as the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

Yamagami has told police that he grew convinced of Mr Abe's ties to the church after watching a video message that the former PM sent to a UPF event.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is not on Nippon Gendai's list.

Neither was LDP secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi, a former foreign minister, who stressed on Tuesday that there is "no relationship" between party and church.

"I would like to warn each and every LDP parliamentarian to be vigilant and cautious about their relationships with organisations that have been pointed out as having social problems," he told reporters.

He did not say if the LDP will launch an internal probe of its lawmakers' links with the religious group, which has been described as a cult in several countries.