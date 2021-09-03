Japan's Suga will not contest LDP leadership race, to step down as PM

TOKYO - Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not seek re-election in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race this month, media reports said on Friday (Sept 3), calling time to his leadership in just one year.

The LDP president is usually chosen as Prime Minister of Japan, given the party's majority in the Diet.

As of now, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has signalled his intention to contest the election, which is set for Sept 29, and unveiled his Covid-19 strategy on Thursday, including a massive relief package.

Mr Suga, who scored approval ratings of 70 per cent when he succeeded Mr Shinzo Abe who stepped down due to ill health in September last year, has seen support nosedive to around 30 per cent over his Covid-19 response.

The LDP followed up losses in three national by-elections in April with a worse-than-expected showing in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July. Last month, his close ally lost in the Yokohama mayoral race.

This has led to perceptions within the LDP that Mr Suga cannot win elections, as rank-and-file members and junior lawmakers sought to distance themselves from him.

Mr Suga had until Friday seemed set on contesting the LDP election, but made his intentions clear at an internal LDP committee meeting on Friday. This sets the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.