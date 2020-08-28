Japan PM Abe set to resign due to worsening health: Media

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to his worsening health, local media reported on Friday (Aug 28).

Mr Abe will explain reasons for resignation at a news conference scheduled for 5pm local time (4pm Singapore time).

National broadcaster NHK said he wanted to avoid having his underlying medical condition disrupting management of the government.

No one was immediately available for comment at his office.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1 per cent, or 486.99 points, to 22,721.87, reversing earlier gains, following the report.

The yen, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rallied against the dollar, hitting 106.11 to the greenback, from 106.74.

Speculation about Mr Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently, telling reporters that he was undergoing tests to maintain his health.

Although the government has provided few details, domestic media have said he was actually undergoing treatment for ulcerative colitis, a chronic digestive condition that forced him to step down as premier in 2007.

He returned as prime minister in 2012, pledging to revive growth with his "Abenomics" mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.

On Monday, he surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago.

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scandals among party members, Mr Abe has recently seen his support fall to one of the lowest levels of his nearly eight years in office.

He has beefed up military spending and expanded the role of the armed forces, but his dream of revising the pacifist Constitution has failed due to divided public opinion.