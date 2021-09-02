Digitalisation minister backs Japan PM's rival as fight for ruling party head heats up

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's minister for digital transformation is the first serving cabinet member to openly back the rival of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the race for ruling party chief, as the battle heats up just weeks ahead of the general election.

Minister Takuya Hirai came out in support of the soft-spoken former foreign minister Fumio Kishida challenging Mr Suga for the top job late on Wednesday (Sept 1) in a TV appearance, saying he had backed Kishida in the previous party leader contest last year.

The move marked another turn in the rollercoaster week that saw the unpopular Mr Suga come to the brink of calling a snap election on Tuesday night, only to deny the reports by Wednesday morning after party grandees, including his powerful predecessor Shinzo Abe, intervened to stop him, local media said.

In a series of manoeuvres to cling on to his job, Mr Suga is set to remove his unpopular long-term ally Toshihiro Nikai from a key ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) post. It is a part of a reshuffle expected next week which will likely bring several high-profile names to both party executive and Mr Suga's cabinet as the premier strives to shore up his support.

Mr Kishida is due to speak at a news conference at 10am local time (1:00 GMT). The party leader contest is slated for Sept 29, and the government is for now considering a plan to hold the general election on Oct 17.

Mr Kishida, a lawmaker from Hiroshima, had been seen as the preferred heir to Abe, who stepped down last year as prime minister citing ill health but remains influential in the party's two largest factions and its conservative wing.

But Mr Kishida lost the ensuing party poll after factions coalesced around Mr Suga, who had been Abe's right-hand man for eight years.

When launching his candidacy last week, Mr Kishida said he would aim to reduce income gaps and support the economically vulnerable such as workers in insecure jobs and women, an apparent effort to differentiate his stance from Mr Suga, who has stressed self-reliance before public support.

The low-key Kishida, 64, has ranked low in surveys of voters' preferred next prime minister.

Mr Suga, 72, took office last September with support of about 70 per cent but his ratings have sunk to record lows below 30 per cent as Japan battles its worst wave of Covid-19 infections and many of his LDP lawmakers fear for their seats.