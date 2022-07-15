Japan PM Kishida risks political fight with vow to take up Abe's legacy

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Three days after Mr Shinzo Abe's murder, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to honour his legacy by taking up a cause that had eluded the late former premier: Revising the country's pacifist constitution.

Minutes later, Mr Kishida was explaining how hard that might be.

Successive leaders, including former prime minister Mr Abe, have failed to overcome the legal and political hurdles required to amend the founding document and legitimise the existence of Japan's military.

Any change to the document, which was drafted by the United States during its postwar occupation, is likely years away, even though Mr Kishida's coalition won enough seats on Sunday (July 10) to start the process.

Mr Abe, 67, was fatally shot at close range on July 8 while making a campaign speech, an attack that robbed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of its most prominent advocate for changing the constitution.

While proponents argue that such a revision would assert Japan's independence and shore up its security, the idea has long been controversial at home and across the region, where memories of Japan's wartime aggression run deep.

"I'm pessimistic about the chances for constitutional reform," said Dr Brad Glosserman, deputy director of the Centre for Rule-making Strategies at Tama University.

"It's one thing to be able to do that when Abe's in the wings pushing for that agenda, but he's gone now and they've lost that motivating force."

Revising the document requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament to approve a proposal that must then pass a national referendum.

Mr Kishida also noted a consensus must first be forged among lawmakers, who have broad disagreements over how exactly to change the document and its pacifist Article 9.

"It's not just two-thirds approving of the idea of revision - two-thirds must agree to the actual content," Mr Kishida told reporters after the election.

The premier said he would aim to get a proposal made as soon as possible and encourage debate in autumn.

That effort has been buoyed not only by the outpouring of grief for Mr Abe, but concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some 58 per cent of respondents told a Yomiuri newspaper poll this week that they had positive expectations for a debate over changing the constitution.

"He's in a good position to actually go ahead with this," said Dr Narushige Michishita, a professor focusing on security at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, said of Mr Kishida.

"He is regarded as liberal, so even if he says, 'Let's revise the constitution', people will not say Japan is becoming more militaristic."