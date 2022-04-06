Ukraine war spurs pacifist Japan to consider stronger military

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - For years, Japanese voters opposed calls for a stronger defence against the country's nuclear-armed neighbours. Now, public opinion is shifting, even as obstacles remain to meaningful action to bolster the country's security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has caused many in Japan to re-examine the chances of armed conflict over East Asia's unresolved territorial disputes.

Polls show voters are worried that a failure to halt Russia could embolden China to take action against Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of its territory, or to seize disputed East China Sea islands administered by Japan. Tokyo also has a simmering island spat with Moscow.

Almost two-thirds of respondents to a survey conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper last weekend said they wanted to see Japan's defences strengthened. National security usually comes a distant second to the economy in voter priorities.

"The Ukraine shock is beginning to change Japan's norms and beliefs," said Dr Kyoko Hatakeyama, a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies and Regional Development at the University of Niigata. "But it has a long way to go."

Although Prime Minister Fumio Kishida surprised many observers by swiftly imposing sanctions on Russia and sending non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, bolstering Japan's own defences will be more challenging. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has already stretched interpretations of the country's pacifist postwar constitution, sometimes in the face of massive public protests.

The LDP must also manage a ruling coalition that includes a Buddhist-backed party and local opposition to military deployments, including the US-made Aegis Ashore missile-defence system. The Japan Self-Defence Forces remain dependent on the "nuclear umbrella" of the US, the country's only treaty ally.

Mr Kishida - a one-time dove who came into office warning about a potential confrontation over Taiwan - will face continued pressure to take a more active defence role with US President Joe Biden likely to visit Tokyo in the coming months.

That may also require cooling off Japan's feud with fellow US ally, South Korea, where President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is urging a greater focus on the region's security network.

The Japanese premier has his ex-boss, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, looking over his shoulder, as well. Mr Abe, who increased defence spending every year during his record-long tenure, has in recent weeks called for steps that would shatter taboos over nuclear weapons or obtaining offensive systems such as missiles.

He said last weekend that Japan should obtain the capability to strike at the "centre" of an enemy nation and argued that greater defence spending would help avoid a clash with China.

"There's no nation in the world that will risk lives to defend a country that doesn't make efforts for its own defence," he said, according to broadcaster NHK. Mr Abe previously proposed a debate on "nuclear sharing", like the system that lets North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members host US nuclear weapons.

Mr Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, one of only two cities to have suffered a nuclear attack, shut down the idea, saying it would violate Japan's principles against possessing, producing or allowing the introduction of atomic weapons.