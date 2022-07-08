Hong Kong's hotel quarantine system buckles under China demand

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's move to halt flight bans removed one of the biggest headaches for travellers.

Yet residents who want to go abroad still face another hurdle: Finding a hotel quarantine room for their return.

The city's 24,000 designated hotel quarantine rooms for August until the end of October are struggling to meet demand, as recent decisions to slash isolation to seven days and reopen the border to non-residents prompted a surge of travellers who snapped up reservations sometimes months in advance.

The non-resident rule has also prompted Chinese travellers to use Hong Kong as a gateway to the mainland, where international flight connections are scarce as President Xi Jinping tries to shut out the virus.

Monthly mainland Chinese arrivals at Hong Kong airport jumped nearly 11,000 per cent between April and June to 30,222 - accounting for one-third of airport passengers last month.

In that environment, travellers are struggling to book quarantine rooms, scalpers are entering the market and properties have raised their own prices.

Foreign business chambers last month told the Liaison Office, Beijing's main body overseeing Hong Kong, the city must end quarantine to remain a finance hub, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Regional rival Singapore has reopened its borders, as the world beyond China allows much freer entry.

Hong Kong's new leader, John Lee, pledged this week to reduce travel "inconvenience", while also stressing the need to reduce Covid-19 cases and limit deaths - key requirements to open the mainland border.

His decision to make pausing the flight ban system his first Covid-19 policy move since taking office on Thursday (July 7) bolstered optimism he will ease quarantine requirements, too.

Lawmaker Doreen Kong called on Lee's government to regularly monitor quarantine room availability and publish the results - currently, it is not clear if authorities track this - and set up a hotline for residents who can't return. Longer term, she said an exit plan was needed.

"The government has to provide the citizens with a timeline," she said. "How will the government relax the restrictions and under what basis? I think we must have a road map."

Travel back to Hong Kong this summer is already expensive as the cost of global air tickets rise.

Searches for a return economy-class ticket between Hong Kong and London on Cathay Pacific Airways in late June turned up prices as high as HK$42,051 (S$7,500), more than five times the typical cost before the pandemic.