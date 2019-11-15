Hong Kong residents come out to clear roadblocks built by protesters

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - After an over-two-hour journey, Mr Michael Tsang and his friends arrived at Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong Island, at 7am on Friday (Nov 15) morning.

The young man in his 30s put on work gloves first and then started to remove barricades made of bricks and other rubbish from the road. Beside him, scores of people, by hands or using handcarts, worked together to move the blockage to the side of the road.

"I'm just a common Hong Kong resident doing what I should do," Mr Tsang told Xinhua news agency.

When a friend of Mr Tsang told him the voluntary activity to clear Shau Kei Wan Road last night, he decided to join without a second of hesitation.

"Traffic in Hong Kong was severely disrupted in recent days as roads were blocked and metro tracks and stations were vandalised. And we need to do something about it," Mr Tsang said.

As violent incidents in Hong Kong entered the sixth month, rioters escalated their destructive acts during the week by putting nails, bricks and garbage on roads, throwing hard objects onto railway tracks and running trains, hurling petrol bombs into trains, and setting fires in MTR stations.

The transport network has been paralysed for days as some MTR stations and lines were shut and passengers had to wait hours for buses.

"We absolutely don't want this," said a woman surnamed Cheung passing by. Due to the disruptions, she could not take the bus or the MTR to the market. She had to walk all the way.

"Such violence is unacceptable and voices should be expressed in a peaceful manner," she said, adding that she hoped the chaos should be ended as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, more passersby began to join Mr Tsang and his friends.

A jogger borrowed a pair of work gloves and picked up bricks from the centre of the road. "We must stand out and take our share of responsibility because police alone cannot do all the job and they also need our support," said the jogged.

With more helping hands, the 100m section of road was completely cleared in about 15 minutes, which was rewarded with a resounding cheer from the crowd on the two sides of the roads. Several cars moved onto the road slowly from nearby corners.

Similar road-clearing activities were held in various districts of Hong Kong on Friday morning, including Kowloon and New Territories. "My friends and I will continue to clear blocked roads," Mr Tsang said.

While people like Mr Tsang were struggling to put the metropolis back on track, radical protesters still committed disruptive activities on Friday morning by hurling petrol bombs into MTR stations. The East Rail metro line was halted and fire and ambulance services in some areas were seriously affected.

Hong Kong lawmaker Horace Cheung called on more Hong Kong people to stand out against violence.

"Violence will not frighten us. As long as we remain united, rioters will not achieve their goal of destroying Hong Kong," he said.