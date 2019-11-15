MTR stations attacked, causing transport network disruptions

HONG KONG • The University MTR station in Sha Tin, close to The Chinese University of Hong Kong, was almost completely destroyed, with some facilities burned to ashes, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday.

MTR Corp said train services were disrupted on the East Rail Line due to vandalism, and services linking Tai Wai to the border Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations were suspended.

The Tung Chung Line was also disrupted due to damage to station facilities.

Tolo Highway and the Cross Harbour Tunnel were closed, and about 240 sets of damaged traffic lights were under urgent repair.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong was also aware of attempts to disrupt the Airport Express yesterday, and urged passengers to pay attention to traffic updates and check with their airlines.

The early closures and termination of transport services have further weakened the city's economy, which fell into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.

Retail and tourism have been hit hard by a fall in visitor numbers.

REUTERS/BLOOMBERG