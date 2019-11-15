Hong Kong braces for another day of chaos; Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng attacked in London

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Hong Kong residents braced for another day of disruptions and chaos on Friday (Nov 15) even as Chinese President Xi Jinping called an end to violence the city's "most urgent task".

Hong Kong is also expected to confirm on Friday that it plunged into recession for the first time in a decade, amid concerns the economy could be in even worse shape than feared as months of anti-government protests take a heavy toll.

Tensions heightened in the paralysed financial centre following a second protest-related death as well as an attack on a Hong Kong minister in London.

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng condemned what her office said was an attack by a "violent mob" that caused her "serious bodily harm" on Thursday while she was on an official visit to London.

Ms Cheng fell and hurt her arm after being surrounded by a group of about 30 protesters, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

"The secretary denounces all forms of violence and radicalism depriving others' legitimate rights in the pretext of pursuing their political ideals, which would never be in the interest of Hong Kong and any civilised society," Ms Cheng's office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department confirmed that one of its contract workers had died on Thursday from a head injury, expressing "profound sadness" over his death.

The 70-year-old worker "was suspected to be hit in his head by hard objects hurled by rioters during his lunch break", the agency said in a statement, adding that it would provide assistance to the victim's family.

A 15-year-old boy who suffered a head injury from what local media said may have been a tear gas canister was still in Tuen Mun Hospital, the Hospital Authority said. The agency said the boy’s family asked that details of his condition – which was originally listed as critical – not be disclosed.

Six people, ages 17 to 62, had been admitted to various hospitals for treatment for protest-related injuries overnight and as of Friday morning, all are in stable condition.

The man shot by police in Sai Wan Ho on Monday is now in stable condition in Eastern Hospital. A man set on fire during an argument with protesters on the same day was still in critical condition at Prince of Wales Hospital.

Meanwhile, another protester group at the Chinese University of Hong Kong offered to remove barricades from the Tolo Highway in exchange for a government pledge to follow through with plans for District Council elections on Nov 24, according to Radio Television Hong Kong. Students had already reopened one lane in each direction, the South China Morning Post said.

Service between Fo Tan and Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau on the East Rail Line are suspended due to vandalism, railway operator the MTR Corp. said on Friday. Trains between Hung Hom and Fo Tan on the same line are running every five minutes. Stations at Mong Kok, Tseung Kwan O, Sai Wan Ho, Tuen Mun and Tung Chung also remain shut.

During a visit to Brazil, President Xi said "continuing radical violent crimes" in Hong Kong have "seriously trampled on the rule of law" and that "stopping the violence and restoring order" is the city's "most urgent task" at present.

The violence has "seriously challenged the baseline principle of 'one country two systems'," he said at a summit of Brics countries in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.

The rare comments by Mr Xi on Thursday came as the United States Senate moved to expedite passage of legislation that would support Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters.

The Hong Kong government also dismissed speculation it would impose a weekend curfew. China's state-owned Global Times newspaper had deleted a tweet that reported the city's authorities were gearing up to announce widespread restrictions.

Hong Kong on Friday is expected to unveil the depth of its recession. Preliminary figures in October showed the Chinese-ruled city's economy shrank by 3.2 per cent in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession.

With no end to the increasingly violent protests in sight, analysts say the slump could be long and deep, with gross domestic product seen shrinking further this quarter and well into next year.

The protests, which have raged for more than five months, flared anew last week after the death of student who fell near a police operation to clear a demonstration.

A campaign to disrupt traffic has led to the shooting of a protester and citywide school cancellations, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam's government has denied reports of a plan to institute an unprecedented curfew in a bid to quell unrest.

Meanwhile, the US Senate is preparing for quick passage of legislation that would support pro-democracy protesters by placing Hong Kong's special trading status with the US under annual review.

The Senate will run the "hotline" on the Bill, which is an expedited process to check for last-minute opposition to bringing legislation immediately to a vote, according to Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican.

The Senate legislation is different than a version passed earlier by the House of Representatives. That means the two Bills would have to be reconciled and passed by both chambers before going to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.