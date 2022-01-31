Hong Kong pilots denied care by doctors wary of Covid-19 sanctions

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - It's a tough time to be a pilot, particularly in Hong Kong - where aircrew already struggling to navigate strict quarantine rules say some medical clinics are refusing to treat them after recent trips overseas.

One Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd pilot, after discovering he had high blood pressure, said he couldn't book a cardiologist for a follow up as he grew increasingly concerned about developing an aneurysm.

Another was unable to get his kidney pain checked out because he didn't meet a clinic's two-week travel clearance policy.

In one case, a child was refused treatment after suffering an accident because the father, a pilot, had travelled for work.

For now, Hong Kong requires most travellers to spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival.

Aircrew can leave isolation sooner, which presents a problem for those in need of urgent medical care as private clinics are wary of accepting them in that time frame, even if their Covid-19 tests have come back negative.

The predicament for airline workers is another example of the disruption and costs of Hong Kong's zealous zero-tolerance approach to Covid, which has seen thousands of residents including young children put into isolation camps, people banned from returning home, and even the extermination of hamsters.

The perceived risk of quarantine may "discourage some clinics from seeing 'higher risk' patients," Dr David Owens, founding partner of OT&P Healthcare, a leading private medical provider in Hong Kong, wrote in a text message.

"'Higher risk' doesn't imply higher clinical risk, but rather individuals who may pose a theoretically higher quarantine risk to others because of their job or travel history," he said. "They may well be fit and healthy people, such as aircrew or even the family members of aircrew."

Paranoia has mounted as Hong Kong tries to tackle an Omicron outbreak. The aviation industry was singled out after initial clusters were traced back to two Cathay staff who broke quarantine rules and were subsequently fired.

Extra caution

"At a time when hamsters are sent for culling, you can't blame private hospitals and clinics for being extra cautious," said Dr Gabriel Choi, a member of the Medical Council of Hong Kong.

Screening is stringent because medical providers could have their entire operations suspended and staff quarantined if a patient is infected, Dr Choi said.

Practitioners have always tended to avoid high-risk patients, including those involved in potential legal issues such as car accidents, he added.