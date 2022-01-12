Hong Kong parents decry school shutdown as the city battles a Covid-19 surge

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Angry parents in Hong Kong are criticising a government order to close schools again, leaving more than 500,000 kindergarten and primary pupils locked out of classrooms as the financial hub races to contain an Omicron outbreak in the community and enforce its outlier Covid-Zero policy.

Schools across the city will suspend in-person classes for kindergarten and primary schools from Friday (Jan 14) for about two weeks until the Chinese New Year holiday, echoing a repeat of closures two years ago that upset exasperated parents.

It was at least the fourth mandate to close classrooms since the pandemic began - with Hong Kong instituting one of the longest school closures globally at one point - and comes as other cosmopolitan cities from New York to London and Sydney elect to keep schools open and live alongside the virus.

"It feels like it's Groundhog Day all over again - they are closing schools, saying they are doing it to protect our kids but they are in fact harming them," said parent Jen Yuan, whose daughter is enrolled at English Schools Foundation Tsing Yi International Kindergarten. "School is the safest place for them. There are more social distancing restrictions at school than there are at the dim sum houses that they are allowing to stay open."

Shutting classrooms again is the latest in a raft of intense measures Hong Kong has adopted in recent weeks, as part of a zero-tolerance virus policy that China has deemed necessary for the territory to reopen borders with the mainland.

Air passengers from "high-risk" countries are set to be banned from transiting through Hong Kong International Airport, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The authorities last week closed gyms and playgrounds, and stopped dining-in at restaurants in the evenings.

As schools and teachers prepare to go back to virtual learning on video calls, parents are taking to chat groups and social media to vent. Many say the government is overreacting to a small number of cases - the city found just 42 community-infected cases after conducting around 920,000 tests over the past two weeks - and are upset the government is not doing more to vaccinate older Hong Kong residents who are more at risk. Less than a quarter of those 80 and older are inoculated.

Hong Kong imposed the order after three children, two aged three and a four-year-old, tested positive after exposure to infected relatives at home. None of the infections occurred in a school setting.

"It's a very difficult decision to make," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said while announcing the school closures on Tuesday. "On the one hand, we want to protect children from infection. But then if we suspend classes, we know there will be drawbacks in relation to their mental and physical development."

Some parents are already petitioning the government to keep schools open.

Ms Felice Blake wrote to both Mrs Lam and the head of the Education Bureau, and urged other families to do the same while sharing a letter template on a mothers' group on Facebook.

A lawyer who has worked on children's rights issues, Ms Blake said Hong Kong authorities are not adhering to the United Nations' Convention on the Rights of the Child, which says kids are entitled to education and play.

"If you're going to do it, you have to use it as an opportunity to bring the cycle to an end," Ms Blake, who has a three-year-old son, said about the school closure. "But they are not vaccinating kids in that period. They are not doing enough to vaccinate older people."