Hong Kong to close primary schools in new Covid-19 curbs, plans to vaccinate children

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will suspend in-person classes for kindergartens and primary schools from Friday (Jan 14) until after Chinese New Year, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Covid-19 infections among young children prompted the move, Mrs Lam said during a regular press briefing on Tuesday morning.

The city will expand its vaccination programme to children between the ages of five and 12.

Secondary schools will continue in-person classes, Mrs Lam said.

"It’s a very difficult decision to make," Mrs Lam said, on closing some schools, "because on the one hand, we want to protect children from infection. But then if we suspend classes, we know there will be drawbacks in relation to their mental and physical development."

The school closures are the latest in a raft of strict new pandemic curbs imposed over the past week as the city rushes to stop a local outbreak of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Last week, Mrs Lam closed gyms, stopping dine-in services at restaurants after 6pm and banned residents from returning from eight countries including the US, UK and Canada.

Acknowledging the economic impact of the curbs, she said details for a new round of anti-epidemic funding to support businesses affected by the latest round of social distancing rules would be announced Friday.

The city’s anti-epidemic fund has about HK$4 billion ($695 million) remaining, she added.

Mrs Lam defended the city’s strict quarantine system that removes healthy vaccinated residents from their homes, families and jobs for long stays in spartan government facilities after fleeting contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

"Imagine if we did not have such a contact tracing and quarantine arrangement," she said, referring to some quarantined residents who tested positive while in isolation. "And instead we left them in the community. Imagine the transmission would be way greater."

Mrs Lam also said that a scandal-hit birthday party of some 200 guests, including dozens of government officials, was held at a restaurant that was clearly "beyond the capacity" of the number of people it could legally host.

She also criticised Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, whose air crew brought in the infections that sparked the local Omicron outbreak, for non-compliance with the city’s Covid rules.

"We will take the legal action once we have the full evidence," she said.