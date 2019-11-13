Hong Kong faces third day of transit disruptions after chaotic night

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Hong Kong braced for a third-straight day of transit disruptions on Wednesday (Nov 13), after a night of pitched battles across the city between protesters and police.

Commuters packed onto the first trains on Wednesday morning amid calls by activists to impede rush-hour traffic in a show of anger over the government's response and police tactics.

Several MTR Corp. services including the Mong Kok and Tuen Mun stations and the entire East Rail Line were already shut due to vandalism.

MTR said it won't provide free shuttle bus service because of "adverse road conditions" after conducting a risk assessment.

Numerous bus lines were halted and at least 11 tertiary institutions have announced that classes would be suspended again due to transport uncertainties.

The Education Bureau said that parents could decide whether they want to send their children to schools on Wednesday because of traffic disruptions, according to a statement on a government website. The government has so far decided against suspending public school classes despite the disruptions.

On Wednesday, road junctions across the city were littered with debris and objects placed by protesters as they heeded overnight calls put out on messaging forums to hit their local neighbourhoods in a bid to keep the police stretched and distracted from the Chinese University campus.

In the district of Mong Kok, one of the most regular flashpoint neighbourhoods in recent months, barricades made from debris and bamboo scaffolding could be seen for hundreds of metres, choking one of the city’s main arteries.

Pockets of protesters remained out and one man was beaten for taking photos of them. In many neighbourhoods, main roads were devoid of traffic, trams and buses and locals formed long queues for taxis and buses.

At the Chinese University campus, students held watch through the night, fearing police might return. Many slept on the campus sports track and in the bleachers. Others played football to pass the time as they took turns manning barricades on a bridge where the main battles earlier that night took place.

The protests which have been raging for five months in pursuit of greater democracy in the former British colony intensified last Friday after a student died of injuries sustained near a protest.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam - with a fresh nod of support from Communist Party leaders in Beijing - has vowed not to give in to violent demonstrations.

Tear gas was fired again in the heart of Hong Kong's business and financial district as riot police confronted protesters in Central for a second day on Tuesday.

Some subway stations were closed and schools and universities shut their doors as protests sprung up around the city.

The epicentre was the Chinese University of Hong Kong where the usually placid hillside grounds were turned into a battlefield for hours.

Police fired repeated volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters who responded with bricks and petrol bombs.

The clashes raged well into the night, despite faculty and staff trying to mediate, with flames lighting up the night sky and dense clouds of acrid smoke.

Police eventually used a water cannon truck and then began a retreat - although sporadic tear gas fire continued - and as midnight approached the campus remained in the hands of protesters behind their makeshift shield walls.

What started as mostly peaceful rallies have turned increasingly violent, with Monday seeing some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades after a man was set on fire and a protester was shot at close range on Monday.

Defending their actions in the Monday shooting incident, police on Tuesday said the officer had been confronted by a group of protesters who attempted to steal his gun.

"As we gathered the statement from the man who was injured (by gun shot), we found out that our colleague did not only face threat from one person, instead it was a group of people with organised plan attempting to steal the gun," said senior superintendent of organised crime and triad bureau Li Kwai Wah.

"In a situation like this, we believe our police is reacting according to the guideline, to protect themselves as well as the people around them."