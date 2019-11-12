Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas at university campus amid unrest

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at City University campus in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday (Nov 12), a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub, which has been plunged into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Rail operator MTR Corp said train service between several stations on the East Rail Line in the New Territories has been suspended "due to an escalation of the situation."

Other lines were operating with delays while the Airport Authority Hong Kong warned passengers of traffic disruption.

Universities and schools also cancelled classes.

Police fired tear gas in Kowloon at protesters who threw objects at them a day after intense clashes led to about 260 arrests and left nearly 100 people injured, including two critically.

One man was shot by a police officer on Monday during the morning commute, while another was set on fire by protesters.

The United States expressed “grave concern” over the increasingly violent situation in Hong Kong and called for restraint by both security forces and protesters.

“The United States is watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

“We condemn violence on all sides, extend our sympathies to victims of violence regardless of their political inclinations, and call for all parties – police and protesters – to exercise restraint,” Ortagus said.

In a separate statement, Ortagus urged Beijing to honour commitments that “Hong Kong will ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy’ and that the people of Hong Kong will enjoy human rights the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly".

The flare-up in violence occurred after Hong Kong last week saw its first fatality linked to the protests that began in June against a bill that would’ve allowed extraditions to mainland China.

While the proposal has since been withdrawn, demonstrators have widened their demands to include an independent inquiry into police violence and the ability to nominate and elect their own leaders – both of which Beijing has rejected.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is scheduled to hold a regular briefing on Tuesday morning, said the protesters wouldn’t achieve their goals through violence.

"I’m making this statement clear and loud here – that will not happen," she said in an address Monday evening, flanked by members of her cabinet.

"Violence is not going to give us any solution to the problems that Hong Kong is facing. Our joint priority now as a city is to end the violence and to return Hong Kong to normal as soon as possible."