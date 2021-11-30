China sees justification for its zero Covid-19 policy with Omicron variant

BEIJING - As countries around the world begin reinstating travel restrictions on concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, China appears to take that as vindication of its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19.

There has been little indication that the country will ease up on this hardline approach. More so with the Winter Olympics set to begin in Beijing in just over two months, and an important twice-in-a-decade political meeting scheduled to take place late next year.