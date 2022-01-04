China's Xi'an vows strict implementation of Covid-19 curbs even as cases decline

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Xi'an, a Chinese city almost two weeks into a lockdown, is demanding officials "strictly and properly" implement Covid-19 curbs, as new local cases among its 13 million residents have started to grow at a slower pace.

Xi'an, which on Dec 23 imposed strict curbs on travel within the city and leaving town, reported 95 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Monday official data showed on Tuesday (Jan 4).

Monday also marked the second consecutive day for which Xi'an reported less than 100 local cases since Dec 24.

"The various work that needs to be done must only be strengthened," said Liu Guozhong, provincial head of the Communist Party in Shaanxi, of which Xi'an is its capital.

The epidemic control effort is at a pivotal moment, Liu said.

The latest infections brings the tally of local cases to over 1,700 since Dec 9 in Xi'an's latest outbreak.

"We'd rather widen our identification of groups at risk than to overlook a single person," Liu was quoted as saying in an article published by the Xi'an government on Tuesday.

No one should be overlooked during mass testing in key Xi'an areas and "household doors" should be closely watched in rural parts of the city to make sure people are complying with travel curbs, Liu said.

Many people have been banned from leaving their residential compounds unless for urgent matters approved by their community-based authority. All residents need to have proof of a negative test result checked by community staffers before they can seek medical services at hospitals.

The restrictions have also curtailed access to daily necessities, with many people unable to go out to shop, leaving them dependent on deliveries.

Xi'an has said curbs can be loosened when the time is proper to gradually resume normality within certain compounds when their virus risk becomes lower.

Xi'an's case count is tiny compared to many outbreaks elsewhere in the world. But Beijing is keen to keep a lid on outbreaks ahead of the Winter Olympics in February, and the Communist Party's once-every-five-years congress expected later in the year.

Xi'an is stepping up efforts to achieve "zero cases in communities", a situation where all new infections are found among people already in quarantine, state television quoted Chen Zhijun, an official at Xi'an's disease control authority, as saying.