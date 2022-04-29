HK's John Lee vows to deliver results, unify society as he unveils election manifesto

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's sole chief executive candidate John Lee on Friday (April 29) vowed to unify society and embark on a new chapter for the city under his leadership, as he unveiled his election manifesto.

In broad strokes outlining his overall policy directions when he takes office, Mr Lee listed four key goals.

They are: to strengthen Hong Kong's governance capabilities; improve housing and land supply in quality, quantity and speed; boost the city's competitiveness in the world; and to build a loving, caring society that values the development of its youth.

“I want to improve governance…unite all walks of life, jointly solve our societal problems, and build a solid foundation so that we can move freely forward,” Mr Lee said from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in a half-hour-long speech that was broadcast live on local television.

“With humility, I will lead a government that will deliver results… and open a new chapter for Hong Kong.”

Mr Lee, Hong Kong's former No. 2 official and ex-security chief, is the sole candidate running for the territory's top job in an election on May 8. He is set to replace the incumbent, Mrs Carrie Lam, on July 1.

The finalisation of Mr Lee's manifesto comes more than two weeks after he formally announced on April 9 his bid to run, promising a "new symphony" for Hong Kong for which he would be "the conductor".

At the time, he listed three key policy areas in his strategy as the city's next leader - to ensure results-oriented governance, to grow Hong Kong's competitiveness, and to consolidate a firm foundation for its development.

On Friday, Mr Lee said he would push forward with a plan to restructure the government as part of his strategy to achieve results-oriented governance.

He pledged to improve communication and cooperation between departments and to task key officials to proactively resolve problems that surface. Formulating details of the restructuring would take time, he added.

Government bureaucracy has often been blamed for exacerbating Hong Kong’s societal problems, such as long delays in providing people with affordable housing. Beijing is also said to have been long displeased with the city’s top civil servants’ rigid adherence to procedures that sometimes come at the cost of their desired results.

On improving housing and land supply, Mr Lee planned to streamline procedures to shorten the years-long waiting time for public housing by about a year.

Applicants could choose to move into newly completed flats even if other infrastructure around the estate, such as public transport, has yet to be fully developed.

New task forces would be set up to look into innovative ways to boost public housing supply and improve coordination and simplify procedures in land development, he said, but did not give specific targets.

Two mega development projects - the Lantau Tomorrow Vision and Northern Metropolis plan - would help provide more land for the city’s needs, Mr Lee said.

The two projects, still in the initial phases of planning, are aimed at building homes for as many as 3.6 million people in all and creating new business focal points in Hong Kong.

The Northern Metropolis project, along the border with mainland China, would become a new engine of development and provide synergies for development with the mainland, he added.

To boost Hong Kong’s competitiveness, Mr Lee pledged to strengthen the city’s status as an international financial hub and global offshore renminbi business centre. He also aimed to transform the city into a cultural hub.

The chief executive hopeful said he would do his best to unite all sectors of society and strengthen community networks.

He would launch a trial scheme aimed at eradicating generational poverty, first by extending help to 1,000 secondary school students living in subdivided flats, providing them with training and mentorship.

He pledged to improve an old-age living allowance scheme and raise the living standards of contract workers.

Young people could also look forward to more training and employment opportunities under a youth development plan, he added.

Mr Lee’s manifesto is the product of careful consideration after factoring in the views of several community and business organisations and political think tanks following a fortnight of almost-daily consultations with these groups, his campaign office said.

Mr Lee is also slated to attend an hour-long televised question-and-answer session on Saturday night, during which he is expected to respond to media and public inquiries.