John Lee makes official bid for Hong Kong’s top job

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee formally announced his bid to run for the city’s top job on Saturday (April 9), listing three key policy areas of focus in his strategy to lead the city if he takes the role.

Mr Lee, 64, is the first person to declare his intention to run in Hong Kong’s upcoming chief executive election next month.

“I now announce my decision to stand for the election for the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” he said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

“This decision is made out of my loyalty to the country, my love for Hong Kong, and my sense of duty to the Hong Kong people. I am confident that I will rise up to the greatest challenge of my public service career if elected.”

The three key policy areas are to focus on results-oriented governance, to grow Hong Kong’s competitiveness, and to consolidate a firm foundation for the city’s development, he said.

“In the past two years, I have seen Hong Kong change from chaos to peace. The next five years will be for the city to change from peace to prosperity,” the chief executive hopeful said.

Mr Lee’s resignation this week from his role as Chief Secretary in incumbent leader Carrie Lam’s administration was accepted by China’s State Council on Friday.

The election on May 8 is widely expected to be a one-horse race, with local media having cited sources among the city’s political elite as saying that Beijing has already made known that it will endorse Mr Lee as the solo candidate.