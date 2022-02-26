Global metaverse hype hits China

Internet companies, provincial authorities in China rush to the metaverse

Metaverse fever has hit China, with companies of all sizes and local governments vying to be forerunners in the fast-growing industry worldwide that aims to create fully immersive virtual reality.

The emergence of various virtual worlds rolled out by tech giant Baidu and smaller start-ups such as True.ly, the parent company of Zheli, has also raised questions on the type of political and social controls that can be expected in China's metaverse.

The term metaverse was first coined by American writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash to describe how people use digital avatars to explore the online world, often as a way of escaping a dystopian reality.

READ MORE HERE

Digital properties cash in on metaverse wave in China