Global metaverse hype hits China

Metaverse app Zheli proved so popular with consumers in China that it could not cope with the unexpected demand and kept crashing. PHOTO: XIAOHONGSHU
China Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 hours ago

Internet companies, provincial authorities in China rush to the metaverse

Metaverse fever has hit China, with companies of all sizes and local governments vying to be forerunners in the fast-growing industry worldwide that aims to create fully immersive virtual reality.

The emergence of various virtual worlds rolled out by tech giant Baidu and smaller start-ups such as True.ly, the parent company of Zheli, has also raised questions on the type of political and social controls that can be expected in China's metaverse.

The term metaverse was first coined by American writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash to describe how people use digital avatars to explore the online world, often as a way of escaping a dystopian reality.

READ MORE HERE

Digital properties cash in on metaverse wave in China

Digital homes at Alibaba’s Taobao Maker Festival (left) and a catalogue of different types of homes on Honnverse. PHOTOS: XIAOHONGSHU

Investors are snapping up digital property in China which typically are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in games.

NFTs are unique digital assets that can be verified on blockchain technology, and come in all sorts of forms, including artwork, digital homes or in-game items.

In July last year, Chinese artist Huang Heshan sold 310 digital homes for 400,000 yuan (S$85,700). They were on display at Alibaba's Taobao Maker Festival, which encourages do-it-yourself enthusiasts to put their own creations on show.

READ MORE HERE

Bigger stage in the metaverse for China's virtual idols

Like any other influencer in China, Ayayi (third from left) maintains an active social media presence and regularly updates her followers with snippets of her life. PHOTO: XIAOHONGSHU

Virtual idols such as Ayayi, which has promoted fashion powerhouses including Guerlain and e-commerce platform Tmall, are a fast-growing business in China, tapping on increasingly life-like animation technologies and high-profile celebrity scandals.

Virtual idols generally come in two forms: Those like Ayayi look as human as possible, and others like Luo Tianyi, China's first digital-only singer launched in 2012 that resembles anime or cartoon characters.

The virtual idol industry is expected to hit 333.47 billion yuan (S$71.45 billion) by 2023, up 40 times from the 8.09 billion yuan in 2017, according to an industry report by market research firm iiMedia last year.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top