Internet companies, provincial authorities in China rush to the metaverse

BEIJING - In Zheli, China's latest and hottest metaverse app, users can customise their 3-D avatars - complete with Chinese characteristics.
They can show their avatars petting a fish, which on the Internet means "mo yu" or "slacking on the job".
BEIJING - In Zheli, China's latest and hottest metaverse app, users can customise their 3-D avatars - complete with Chinese characteristics.
They can show their avatars petting a fish, which on the Internet means "mo yu" or "slacking on the job".
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.