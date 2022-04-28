Covid-19 lockdowns upset the rice bowls of China's commuter workers

BEIJING (REUTERS) - When the town of Yanjiao near Beijing was suddenly plunged into a Covid-19 lockdown last month, taxi driver Dong Tiejun was forced to drive hundreds of kilometres to avoid roadblocks and get a passenger to Tianjin, a metropolis on the northeast coast.

As an unlicensed, long distance driver, Mr Dong relied on a network of regulars travelling in and out of Beijing via Yanjiao, in Hebei province just east of the Chinese capital.

Yanjiao's lockdown from March 13 to early April took away much of his income.

"No one can get out of there, so who will take your taxi?" he said.

Millions of other white- and blue-collar workers whose livelihoods depend on unimpeded mobility between cities have faced similar hurdles since Covid-19 cases began surging in March and the flow of people and goods between provinces was upended by travel curbs.

Analysts at Nomura estimate 46 cities are currently in full or partial lockdowns involving strict mobility restrictions on local residents, affecting the lives of 343 million people.

Border towns such as Yanjiao have grown at a dizzying rate over the past decade as office workers in Beijing looked for affordable housing nearby, with hundreds of thousands crossing the Hebei-Beijing border on a daily basis before Covid-19.

Even after the lockdown for Yanjiao residents was lifted on April 4, border checkpoints were clogged in the early hours of the morning and resentment at Covid-19 curbs was palpable.

"I come here six days a week, every time at 5.30am, the bus stop is far and the checkpoint is strict, the cost of riding a scooter here is also high, I think all these measures are very inconvenient," said a Yanjiao resident surnamed Gao.

Several Yanjiao commuters told Reuters that another burdensome measure was the "commuter pass" that anyone entering Beijing must now obtain and continuously update.

The long list of documents needed to obtain the pass includes a homeowner's ID card, a negative Covid-19 test report with a 48-hour validity, proof of vaccination, and proof of employment in Beijing, among others.

"I'm afraid I can't get all of these documents," said Ms Yan Chun, 21, who came to Beijing looking for work after the beauty salon she worked for in Shenzhen closed due to Covid-19.

"I'm looking for a job, so where do I get proof of employment in Beijing?"