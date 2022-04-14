Covid-19 lockdown financial aid in China leaves households behind

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's government is channelling its Covid-related financial aid towards businesses rather than households, an approach that is increasingly being challenged as consumers struggle to cope under stringent lockdowns.

Officials say the support for companies aims to preserve jobs, but many households required to stay at home for weeks on end are battling to pay rent and other living costs, according to social media posts and charity workers.

A total of 45 Chinese cities are now imposing partial or total lockdowns, according to Nomura Holdings, restricting the movement of some 370 million people.

"I haven't received my salary, I can't pay rent and pay my credit card," Shanghai resident Li Zixi wrote on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

In the northern city of Changchun, Weibo user jeemoon-wendy wrote: "I don't have any income, how about sending some unemployment benefit?"

Some prominent state-linked economists are now calling for direct handouts, as seen in the United States and developing countries such as Brazil.

That would require a shift in thinking from China's government, which has argued that supporting business is the best way to preserve jobs while handouts could lead to welfare dependency.

Five large cities which have imposed full or partial lockdowns in the past month have offered tax cuts and subsidies to businesses worth 330 billion yuan (S$71 billion), state-media reported.

Local governments have delivered food packages to households, but coverage has been patchy, with residents in Shanghai and other cities spending hours each day scouring online food services for topups.

The business-focused policies extends a divide between China and other major economies that emerged in 2020, when Beijing declined to increase welfare payments as the coronavirus first rippled across the world.

"China has had a very different way of thinking," said Ms Jacqueline Rong, deputy chief economist for China at BNP Paribas. "It aims to ensure people's income via preserving job providers."