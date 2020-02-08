Coronavirus: US, Japan citizens die from outbreak in Wuhan

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - An American and a Japanese man have died in the central Chinese city of Wuhan from the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Times reported that the US citizen died on Thursday (Feb 6), citing a US embassy statement, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.

“We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6,” an embassy spokesman told AFP, without specifying the person’s gender.

“We offer the sincerest condolences to the family for their loss,” the spokesman said, adding that no further comment would be made out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday that a Japanese man suspected to have been infected with the new coronavirus died in a Wuhan hospital.

The cause of death was stated as viral pneumonia as it's been difficult to conclude definitively that he had the virus, though there was a high suspicion that he contracted it, the ministry said in a statement, citing Chinese authorities.

The man, who was in his 60s, would be the first Japanese victim of the outbreak if his infection is confirmed.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China while more than 34,000 have been infected, according to the latest official figures.

Two people have died from the virus outside the mainland: a man from Wuhan in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that 19 foreigners have been infected in China, and two of them have recovered. The ministry refused to disclose their nationalities.

The death toll from the outbreak is inching closer to the total from Sars and may surpass the threshold soon if the disease continues to kill people at its current pace.

The latest illness is clearly spreading at a faster rate. The global toll has reached 724 in about two months, while the 2002-2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, killed 774 people over a period that lasted about eight months.