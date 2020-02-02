Death of Wuhan man in Philippines is first virus fatality outside China

MANILA (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP) - A 44-year-old man died on Saturday (Feb 1) as a result of a coronavirus infection in the Philippines, the World Health Organisation said.

The Wuhan resident who travelled to the Philippines is the first known person to have died outside China from the virus.

He appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.

Over the course of the patient’s admission, he developed severe pneumonia, the Philippine Department of Health said.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Mr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters.

"However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak," Mr Abeyasinghe added.

The man arrived in the Philippines with a Chinese woman who had also tested positive for the virus, Philippine health secretary Francisco Duque said.

She was the Philippines’ first case of the virus and is recovering in hospital.

The death toll in China from the fast-spreading coronavirus exceeded 300 and infections accelerated, as more countries restricting travel to and from the country amid rising fears of contagion.

Related Story Interactive: Countries and regions impacted by the Wuhan virus so far

The Philippines is the latest to prevent travellers from China from entering as governments sought to keep those exposed to the potentially lethal virus from their shores.

Airlines in Asia, Europe and the Middle East are also suspending flights to the mainland.