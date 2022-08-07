Chinese, Taiwanese warships play 'cat and mouse' as military drills set to end

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday (Aug 7), hours before the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the self-rule island for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States.

China regards Taiwan as a renagade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

On Sunday, some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross.

"The two sides are showing restraint, the person said, describing the manoeuvres as high seas "cat and mouse".

"One side tries to cross, and the other stands in the way and forces them to a more disadvantaged position and eventually return to the other side."

Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its Patriot surface -to-air-missiles were on stand-by. Its defence ministry said it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to the drills around the island.

Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island’s defence ministry said in a news release.

The Chinese exercises, centred on six locations around the island, began on Thursday and are scheduled to last until mid-day on Sunday.

China's military said on Saturday it was conducting sea and air joint exercises north, south-west and east of Taiwan with a focus on testing land-strike and sea-assault capabilities.

The US called the exercises an escalation.

"These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation," a White House spokesperson said.

"They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects."