Taiwan tensions: China moving from choosing peaceful resolution towards use of force, says Blinken

Mr Blinken said the United States would work to ensure communication channels remain open to prevent miscommunication. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
23 min ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday (Aug 6) China's latest actions on Taiwan was moving away from a practice of resolving issues peacefully, to coercion and towards a use of force.

At a news conference in Manila with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo, Mr Blinken also chided China for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks.

He said the United States would work to ensure communication channels remain open to prevent miscommunication.

