China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday (Jan 17) that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences", in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum.

For the second year in a row the face-to-face gathering of political and corporate power players in the Swiss Alps has had to go online thanks to a coronavirus pandemic that shows no sign of abating.

Mr Xi opened proceedings with a speech much like the one he delivered virtually last year.

He touted China – where the coronavirus was first detected – as a rare pandemic success story and the only major economy to continue posting strong growth.

He presented himself as the defender of multilateralism and also gave sober warnings for the future as relations between major powers plunge.

“Our world today is far from the tranquil, rhetoric that stokes hatred and prejudice abounds,” he said, according to an official translation of the speech which was streamed online.

“History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences,” he added.