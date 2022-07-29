China's Xi tells Biden that US must abide by 'one-China' principle over Taiwan

BEIJING - In a “candid” phone conversation on Thursday night (July 28), Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his American counterpart Joe Biden against supporting Taiwanese independence, saying those who play with fire will be burnt, state media reported.

The scheduled phone call - their fifth since Mr Biden took office last year - touched on a range of issues including strategic competition, global security and Ukraine.

Lasting over two hours, the call comes amid heightened tensions between China and the United States as concerns mount over a possible visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Repeating China’s position of “firmly opposing” any independence, Mr Xi said it is the “firm will” of the Chinese people to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Public opinion cannot be violated. Those who play with fire will be burnt. I hope the US can clearly see this,” Mr Xi said, according to a readout from the official Xinhua news agency.

Beijing and Washington are still embroiled in a trade war and tensions between both countries are at an all-time high, with the US and its allies calling out China for being the greatest threat both in the security and economic arenas.

“To view and define Sino-US relations from the perspective of strategic competition, and to regard China as the most important opponent and the most severe long-term challenge, is a misjudgment of Sino-US relations and a misinterpretation of China’s development,” Mr Xi said.

“This misleads the people of both countries and the international community.”

Calling on both sides to keep communicating, Mr Xi said decoupling the world’s two largest economies will be detrimental to global supply chains and the international order.

The White House had not released a statement as of press time.

The phone call follows National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s meeting in Luxembourg in June with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali earlier this month.