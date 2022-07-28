US Senate passes Bill to boost chip manufacturing, compete with China

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate on Wednesday (July 27) passed sweeping legislation to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry, hoping to boost companies as they compete with China and alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars to weapons and video games.

The Senate passed the long-awaited Bill by 64 to 33. The House of Representatives is expected to approve it as soon as later this week, which would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The long-awaited "Chips and Science" act provides about US$52 billion (S$70 billion) in government subsidies for US semiconductor production as well as an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth US$24 billion.

The legislation would also authorise more than US$170 billion over five years to boost US scientific research efforts to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.

"This legislation is going to create good paying jobs, it will alleviate supply chains, it will help lower costs, and it will protect America's national security interests," the Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said urging support for the Bill.

Most of the funding approved on Wednesday was expected to fund new factories, but these will take two or three years to complete once construction begins.

Boeing said on Wednesday it still faces supply chain issues from chip shortages.

General Motors said on Tuesday it had more than 90,000 unfinished vehicles, mostly high-margin trucks and SUVs, waiting for chips and other parts. Thousands are parked in south-east Michigan.

Months of work

The Bill's enactment into law would come after well over a year of work. A more extensive version of the legislation passed the Senate with great fanfare in June 2021, but stalled in the House. This frustrated lawmakers from both parties who view competition with China and global supply chain issues as top priorities.