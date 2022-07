WASHINGTON - While there remains no official confirmation, signs are increasingly pointing to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi going ahead with her plan to visit Taiwan despite concerns over how the trip would provoke China.

On Wednesday (July 27), Congressman Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NBC news that he and New York Congressman Gregory Meeks - a Democrat - as well as other lawmakers had been invited by Mrs Pelosi to join her on the trip.