China's twin Covid-19 outbreaks in Beijing, Shanghai show tentative signs of stabilising

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai hinted at an easing of lockdown measures as coronavirus infections dropped to the lowest in three weeks, while case numbers in Beijing stabilised, in a potential sign authorities are starting to bring the twin outbreaks under control.

Cases in Shanghai fell for a fourth consecutive day to 13,562, though the city added another 48 fatalities.

While the financial hub remains in an unprecedented lockdown that's left much of the city's 25 million residents confined to their homes for a month or more, an official signalled on Wednesday (April 27) there may be some easing for certain areas.

The city will permit limited movement for limited groups of people in districts with basically no community spread of the virus, Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the municipal health commission, said at a briefing on Wednesday without providing additional detail.

A previous round of easing for compounds with no new infections did little to materially free residents from their lockdown.

Alipay, the all-in-one mobile payment app developed by Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, has also added new functions that allow Shanghai residents to upload their return-to-work and entry permits.

The features stirred speculation on China's social media that the city is preparing for what could be a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions. Shanghai also resumed long-distance package delivery service on Tuesday.

Beijing reported 34 cases for Tuesday as the city started testing millions of residents as part of an unprecedented drive to identify and squash omicron's spread before it spirals out of control. Health authorities in the capital expect more infections to be found, but so far most of them fall into two separate transmission chains.

The virus incursion into two of China's most significant cities has posed an unprecedented challenge for the Covid Zero measures the country deploys to stamp out infections.

Shanghai's extended lockdown has sparked growing concerns about national economic growth, and is taking a growing toll on residents who have struggled to reliably access food and medical care, and have even been fenced in to their apartment buildings.

The recent rise in case numbers in Beijing sparked fears the country's political centre may also go into a lockdown - a measure never before used there.

Authorities placed one area in the eastern district of Chaoyang into lockdown on Monday after finding a cluster of cases, but so far are only enacting movement restrictions in high-risk neighbourhoods.

Beijing is mass testing most of the city's districts this week, has asked companies to allow employees to work from home and suspended large gatherings.