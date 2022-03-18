China's factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat Covid-19 curbs and keep running

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (REUTERS) - To keep factory lines open in the face of Covid-19 curbs, Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing for Covid-19 daily.

Dubbed "closed-loop management", this approach has been part of China's efforts over the past two years to keep local transmission extremely low by global standards.

It was used for example at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.

It is now being touted by local Chinese authorities as a solution for companies who want to stay open as the country tackles its biggest outbreak in two years.

Many of the harshest curbs have been applied in manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen and Dongguan in the south and Changchun in the northeast, forcing numerous factories to shut.

Apple supplier Foxconn said it was able to restart some production at its campus in the tech hub of Shenzhen after it put such an arrangement in place.

State media outlet Securities Times said on Thursday (March 17) that television maker TCL, chip fab Semiconductor Manufacturing International, and Apple supplier Shenzhen Deren Electronic were keeping factories in affected areas open via closed loop systems.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Tesla is planning a similar arrangement for its Shanghai factory, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Shenzhen, which has suspended buses, subways and all non-essential economic activity in a week-long containment programme, said it will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner.

Creating such bubbles, however is not easy.

Foxconn said it could only apply the bubble on campuses that included both employee housing and production facilities.

Mr Jin Yong, a factory worker in Shenzhen, told Reuters he had not stepped out of the electronics plant where he works since late February, when they started operating a "closed-loop" system for more than 2,000 workers.