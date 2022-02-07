What it's like inside China's Covid-19-safe Olympic bubble

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - To wall off nearly 22 million Beijing residents from the risks of Covid-19 that Winter Olympics athletes may bring with them, China has built a city within a city where no one can interact with those living outside, but where there is unrestricted Internet access and meals served by robots.

Over the course of two months, tens of thousands of athletes and support personnel are expected to enter the bubble for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which spans parts of central Beijing, the capital's outer Yanqing district and Zhangjiakou city in neighbouring Hebei province.

They'll move around in the "closed-loop" system between competition venues, hotels and even bars connected by a dedicated transportation network.

China's ambitious plan to entirely isolate the Olympics from the broader population underscores the gravity of the country's insistence on maintaining a Covid-zero policy.

With the highly infectious Omicron variant breaching China's borders in recent months and entire cities locked down in response, the country has also further tightened its Olympics restrictions, making a last minute decision to halt sales of tickets also to domestic spectators mid-January.

Organisers are taking no chances. The vehicles dedicated for the games will travel in and out of the loop via their own lanes, and local residents have been advised to stay away even in the event of an accident.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also acknowledged the confines of the closed loop at a news conference on Feb 3.

"When you look around and you speak with the people - unfortunately you can only talk to people in the loop," he said.

"When you watch TV, you see that Chinese people from all walks of life embracing these Winter games."

The largest group of Chinese residents that athletes and journalists will come into contact with are 19,000 volunteers, many of whom will remain inside the bubble for over three months.

One of them is Ms Lv Meixuan, a 23-year-old supervisor at the Main Media Centre who said she got the position after going through a written test and several rounds of interviews at her university and with the organising committee.

"I don't have any concern with regards to catching the virus. Since the one month we have been inside the loop, we feel very safe," she said. "I would switch masks four times a day and do hand-sanitizing all the time."

The Olympics isn't the first time in the pandemic the Chinese government has set up strictly controlled spaces for a major event.