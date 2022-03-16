Foxconn partly restarts Shenzhen iPhone hub hit by Covid-19 lockdowns

This comes after Apple's primary iPhone assembler suspended operations after Shenzhen imposed a city-wide lockdown. PHOTO: REUTERS
TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - Foxconn Technology has resumed partial operations and production at its two Shenzhen campuses, one of which makes iPhones, after adopting measures to curtail the potential spread of Covid-19.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has restarted some of its operations in the southern city of Shenzhen, which is battling to contain one of China's fiercest Covid-19 outbreaks. The Taiwanese company said it won approval to resume business after adopting a "closed loop" system across its campuses, under which employees are relatively protected from external infection.

Apple's primary iPhone assembler suspended operations after Shenzhen imposed a city-wide lockdown, including at its Guanlan factory. Foxconn has resumed some production at both its China headquarters and the Guanlan campus, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified disclosing non-public information.

The company, which produces the majority of its iPhones at a plant in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday (March 16).

The closed-loop "process, which can only be done on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities, adheres to strict industry guidelines and close-loop management policies issued by the Shenzhen Government", Foxconn said in a statement. "The company is also closely following and applying the government's pandemic prevention measures."

