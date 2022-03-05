China sets GDP growth target of 'around 5.5%', lowest in decades

BEIJING - China has set a modest growth target of "around 5.5 per cent" for this year, as top policymakers grapple with global uncertainties brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic, and domestic troubles in its housing market.

This level of growth will be the lowest in more than three decades for the world's second largest economy, discounting 2020 when Covid-19 erupted and capped expansion at 2.2 per cent.

Last year, it managed to outperform its target of "above 6 per cent" by growing 8.1 per cent on the back of strong exports, fixed assets investments and retail sales in the first quarter.

But growth sputtered later in the year, dragged down by a severe credit crunch in the property sector, power shortages and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks across the country.

The GDP growth target is set out in this year's annual work report, which The Straits Times has seen. Premier Li Keqiang will be delivering his final work report to 2,800 lawmakers who have arrived from all parts of the country in the capital city for the annual meeting of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), which starts today (March 5).

Job targets, property market

Other targets include creating over 11 million new urban jobs, capping urban unemployment rate at 5.5 per cent and limiting inflation to around 3 per cent - similar to aims that China set for last year as well.

In 2021, China created 12.69 million urban jobs, limited urban unemployment rate to 5.1 per cent while inflation increased by 0.9 per cent.

This year, a record 10.76 million graduates are expected to enter the job market this year, up from the 9.09 million in 2021.

Mr Li said the government would provide “stronger policy support and uninterrupted services” to ensure new jobseekers can find employment or start businesses.

The deficit-to-gross domestic product ratio is set at 2.8 per cent for 2022, slightly lower than the 3.2 per cent set last year.

Mr Li is due to step down after serving two five-year terms as prime minister.

In his presentation on Saturday, Mr Li painted a gloomier outlook for the economy this year, even as he strove to strike a positive note.

“This year, our country will encounter more risks and challenges, and we must keep pushing to overcome them,” he said. “We must make economic stability our top priority and pursue progress while ensuring stability.”

In the past year, China’s growth has been dragged down by a regulatory clampdown on its property sector, which makes up about a third of its economy.

Policymakers have tried to cool runaway housing prices as part of a policy that emphasises “houses are for living in, not for speculation”.

Sales at China's 100 biggest developers fell about 40 per cent in January from a year earlier, compared with a 35 per cent dip in December, according to preliminary data by China Real Estate Information Corp.

A number of Chinese developers, including the heavily indebted Evergrande, are in default.

Mr Li said the government would “move faster” to develop the long-term rental market, promote the construction of government-subsidised housing and support commodity housing.

Covid-19, Russian invasion weigh on economy

China is also the last major economy to insist on a strict zero Covid-19 approach even as many countries, including its biggest rival the United States, have lifted border restrictions to spur growth.

Sudden lockdowns, tight border controls and mass testing have disrupted economic activity last year.

For example, the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, which may have been brought into China in July last year, caused retail sales in August to grow by only 2.5 per cent from a year ago, a sharp slowdown from the 8.5 per cent uptick recorded in July.

A reason for the slower growth was due to the Delta variant outbreaks, Chinese authorities said, as Beijing locked down cities and cancelled flights.

The national legislature's spokesman Zhang Yesui acknowledged on Friday that tough Covid-19 measures had "put some strain" on businesses and industries, but said the impact was short-term.