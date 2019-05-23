China says US must show 'sincerity' for trade talks to continue

BEIJING (AFP) - China warned the United States on Thursday (May 23) that it must show "sincerity" if trade talks are to continue between the world's top two economies, stressing that Beijing would "not yield" on major principles.

"If the US wants to continue to talk, it should show sincerity and correct its mistaken actions. Only on the basis of equality and respect can the negotiations have the chance of continuing," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a press briefing.

He added that China has lodged a protest with the US over its treatment of telecom giant Huawei and warned that Beijing has the ability to protect the rights of Chinese companies.

“As for the bullying actions by the US, the best response is for Chinese companies to continue growing,” said Mr Gao, noting that Beijing had raised “solemn representations” with Washington.

This story is developing