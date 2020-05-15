China says coronavirus risks from imported cases are 'controllable'

China has banned most foreigners from entering its borders since late March.
Published
7 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The risk of a Covid-19 resurgence in China from so-called imported infections is controllable, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday (May 15).

China reported four new coronavirus cases on the mainland on May 14, all of them locally transmitted. China has banned most foreigners from entering its borders since late March as the pandemic spread globally.

NHC Vice-Minister Zeng Yixin also told reporters during a briefing that some Covid-19 vaccines are set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July.

 
 
 
 

