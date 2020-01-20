Wuhan virus: China announces more confirmed cases, including in Shanghai and Guangdong

BEIJING - China has confirmed a total of 217 cases of a deadly coronavirus, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, by 6pm local time on Monday (Jan 20), state television said.

According to CCTV, there are 198 confirmed cases in Wuhan - unchanged since the last official update at 1pm on Monday - and new ones found in Beijing and Guangdong, bringing the tally to five and 14 respectively in these two cities.

The 217 cases do not include another confirmed case in Shanghai announced in a press release posted separately on the website of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Monday night.

CCTV reported two suspected cases in Sichuan, one in Yunnan, two in Shanghai, one in Guangxi and one in Shandong.

The announcement comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would curb the spread of the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus.

"People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," the state television quoted Mr Xi as saying.

This story is developing.