China reports first death in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - One person has died from pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in an outbreak of a previously unknown virus, the Wuhan health authorities said on Saturday.

China's official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that preliminary lab results conducted by a team of experts showed the pathogen was a new type of coronavirus.

Of the 41 people diagnosed with the virus, seven are in critical condition, two have been discharged and the rest are stable, the municipal health commission of Wuhan city said in a statement on Saturday.

This is a developing story.