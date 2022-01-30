China reports 81 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from 59 a day earlier

A resident undergoes a Covid-19 test in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Jan 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 81 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Jan 29, up from 59 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday (Jan 30).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 65 versus 32 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As at Jan 29, mainland China had reported 106,015 cases.

