China reports 64 new Covid-19 cases

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 64 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, the national health authority said on Friday (Jan 28).

On Wednesday, there were 63 new cases.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 39 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest were imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, was 54 on Thursday, compared to 55 on Wednesday.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan 27, mainland China has reported 105,875 cases.