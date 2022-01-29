China reports 36 new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Jan 28. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - A total of 36 new Covid-19 infections were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Friday (Jan 28), the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday.

Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.

A notice on the Games' official website said 29 were found among new airport arrivals, while seven were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event staff from the public.

Meanwhile, all Covid-19 restrictive measures have been lifted in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, the local authorities said on Saturday.

This came after restrictive measures in a store - the last place under lockdown in the megacity - were lifted at 8am on Saturday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

