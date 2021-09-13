China reports 49 new coronavirus cases, compared with 46 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported on Monday (Sept 13) 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept 12, compared with 46 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 22 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 20 local cases a day earlier.

All the new local cases were in south-eastern Fujian province, with the city of Putian seeing 15 new infections, Quanzhou six and Xiamen one.

China reported 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 44 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept 12, mainland China had recorded 95,248 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China would donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The pledge, made by Mr Xi during the virtual Brics Summit, is additional to the US$100 million (S$135 million) donation the Chinese President last month said Beijing was willing to give to the Covax global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.