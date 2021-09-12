China reports 46 new Covid-19 cases, up from 25 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 46 new Covid-19 cases for Saturday (Sept 11), up from 25 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

Twenty of the new infections were locally transmitted and the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 44, up from 21 the day before.

Of the new cases, 18 were local.

China has confirmed 95,199 Covid-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

On Saturday, media reported that the National Health Commission had sent a special team to a city in eastern Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported.

There were six cases in Putian, a city in Fujian, as of 4pm on Saturday, the report said, and several local areas have been categorised as medium- or high-risk areas.