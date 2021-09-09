Xi says China to donate 100 million vaccine doses to developing countries: State media

The pledge is additional to the US$100 million (S$135 million) donation Beijing was willing to give to Covax.
The pledge is additional to the US$100 million (S$135 million) donation Beijing was willing to give to Covax.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    17 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Sept 9) said China would donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The pledge, made by Mr Xi during the virtual Brics Summit, is additional to the US$100 million (S$135 million) donation the Chinese President last month said Beijing was willing to give to the Covax global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 