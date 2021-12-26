China reports 206 new Covid-19 cases for Dec 25, up from 140 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China reported 206 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec 25, up from 140 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday (Dec 26).

Of the new infections, 158 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 87 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the north-western province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 24 a day earlier.

Discipline inspection and supervisory authorities of Xi'an City, capital of Shaanxi, said on Friday that 26 people have been held responsible for the latest Covid-19 resurgence.

Xi'an also held four grassroots party organisations and working units responsible for inadequate epidemic prevention efforts since imported Covid-19 cases were reported earlier this month.

There were problems such as insufficient attention to safety standards, failure to rigorously implement anti-epidemic measures and poor management during the period, according to the city's discipline inspection and supervisory authorities.

China reported no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Mainland China had 101,077 confirmed cases as at Dec 25.