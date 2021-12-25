China logs highest number of Covid-19 cases in four months, more Omicron cases found

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - China on Saturday (Dec 25) reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in four months as officials rushed to contain outbreaks in several regions, including Xi’an city where millions are still under lockdown.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing.

Of the 140 new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared to 55 a day earlier.

Most were in Xi’an, in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where 13 million residents have been under lockdown since Thursday.

China's Xi'an city reported an increase in daily Covid-19 infections and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest Covid-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown.

Xi'an detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Dec 24, its highest daily count of the year and reversing the previous day's decline, official data showed on Saturday (Dec 25).

In the southern city of Shenzhen, five passengers who arrived on Wednesday, on a flight from Los Angeles, tested positive for the coronavirus, and three were confirmed to be Omicron infections on Dec 24, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xian, which started a new round of mass testing on Saturday, has announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV Saturday showed long queues outside Xi’an testing centres as officials rushed to stamp out the latest flareup.

Nationwide, China has reported a handful of Omicron infections among international travellers and in southern China.

Xi'an's locally transmitted symptomatic cases, at 330 for the Dec 9-Dec 24 period, are few compared with outbreaks in many other countries, but the city has imposed heavy-handed measures in line with Beijing's policy to contain local transmission as quickly as possible.

Residents are banned from leaving town without clearance from employers or local authorities and households can send only one person to shop for necessities every two days.

Other family members may not leave home unless they have essential jobs or urgent matters approved by employers or communities.

"So far the turning point for the outbreak is yet to come, and stringent curbs are necessary," Dr Zhang Boli, who helped to shape China's early Covid-19 response and treatment, told state media.

Local officials have also faced punishment over the outbreak and domestic flights scheduled to depart the city on Friday were cancelled.

Local authorities who are deemed to have failed at controlling the virus in their region are regularly sacked or reprimanded under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid approach.