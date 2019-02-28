China, Pakistan foreign ministers speak following Kashmir tensions

BEIJING (DPA) - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reached out to his Chinese counterpart late on Wednesday (Feb 28) as tensions between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region were flaring up.

Mr Qureshi "urgently" called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and asked China to play a "constructive role" in easing the tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Mr Wang said he was concerned over the India-Pakistan tensions and hoped the two neighbours would show restraint and prevent things from getting worse.

Indian fighter jets on Wednesday crossed into a Pakistan-controlled territory and were shot down by the Pakistani air force, which said it captured an Indian pilot.

On Tuesday, Indian jets had crossed into Pakistani airspace before dawn and bombed an alleged terrorist camp.

Pakistan said the jets fired at mountains, killing nobody.

The incidents stoked fears of a further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

China and Pakistan have strengthened their military ties in recent years, with China reportedly planning to build its second overseas naval base near a Pakistan port.