China military says tasks in Taiwan Strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready

TAIPEI/BEIJING (REUTERS) - China’s military has “completed various tasks” around Taiwan but will conduct regular patrols, it said on Wednesday (Aug 10), potentially signalling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up the pressure against the island.

China, furious at a visit to Taipei last week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had extended its largest-ever exercises around the island beyond the originally scheduled four days.

The drills last week included ballistic missile launches, some of which flew over the island’s capital Taipei, and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and waters around Taiwan.

In a brief statement, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said its series of joint military operations in the sea and airspace around Taiwan had “successfully completed various tasks and effectively tested the integrated combat capabilities of the troops”.

“Theatre forces will keep an eye on the changes in the situation in the

Taiwan Strait, continue to carry out training and preparation for combat, organise regular combat readiness patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

There was no immediate reaction from Taiwan.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Chinese navy ships remained active off both Taiwan’s east and west coasts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chinese navy activities near the median line, an unofficial buffer in the Taiwan Strait, continued, and Chinese fighter jets also continued to fly close to the line, the source said, adding Taiwan has dispatched planes and ships in the area to monitor the situation.

“They are like flies,” the person said.

A video released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday showed Chinese fighter jets scrambling and refuelling while airborne, as well as navy ships, on what it said were drills around Taiwan.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said the drills were focused on blockades and resupply logistics, "under a complex electromagnetic environment to refine joint containment and control capabilities", according to CCTV.